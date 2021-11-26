Lukes’ 100-yard kickoff return highlights C. Michigan win

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw two touchdown passes to JaCorey Sullivan, Marion Lukes returned a second-half kickoff 100 yards and Central Michigan ended the season with a 31-10 defeat of rival Eastern Michigan. Lew Nichols carried 44 times and gained 194 yards with a 33-yard touchdown run for Central Michigan. It was the seventh straight 100-yard rushing game for Nichols and moved him to second place on the Chippewas single-season rushing list with 1,710 yards. Lukes’ kickoff return was the longest in program and stadium history. Eastern Michigan scored its lone touchdown on a Samson Evans 2-yard run.