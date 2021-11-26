No. 11 Tennessee women battle past Kansas 68-58

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keyen Green scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as the No. 11-ranked Tennessee women broke away from Kansas 68-58 at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. Tess Darby scored a career-high 11 for the Lady Vols with a career-best three 3-pointers. Jordan Horston added 14 with 11 rebounds for her third double-double. Horston made four of four free throws in the last 39 seconds. Holly Kersgieter scored a season-high 19 for Kansas with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.