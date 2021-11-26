No. 5 Duke holds off No. 1 Gonzaga for 84-81 victory

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to lead No. 5 Duke over No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 on Friday night. It was Gonzaga’s first loss since losing to Baylor in April’s national championship. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 20 points and Mark Williams added 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Julian Strawther led Gonzaga with a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Drew Timme added 17 points, Chet Holmgren had 16 points and Rasir Bolton chipped in with 15 for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga also turned the ball over 17 times.