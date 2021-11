SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have signed forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, $1.6 million extension through the 2023-24 season. Lomberg had one goal and two assists in his first 10 appearances of the season with the Panthers. He is in his second season with the Panthers. He spent parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Calgary Flames, then signed as a free agent with Florida in October 2020.