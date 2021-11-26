Rutgers to host Maryland with a bowl berth on the line

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — While Maryland and Rutgers have not played in postseason football bowl games in a while, the two Big Ten Conference schools are going to get a taste of it. TScarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) and Terrapins (5-6, 2-6) will play for bowl eligibility when they meet in the regular-season finale. The winner will move to .500 and get a bowl bid with the Big Ten’s commitments. The loser’s season is over. Maryland has not played in a bowl game since 2016. The Scarlet Knights last went in 2014.