UCF nips South Florida 17-13 with sack as time expires

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tre’mon Morris-Brash sacked Timmy McClain on the final play of the game and UCF held off South Florida 17-13 in an American Athletic Conference finale. McClain drove the Bulls from their own 11-yard line down to the UCF 3 using 2:43 to get off 11 plays before running into Morris-Brash. Parker Navarro’s 3-yard TD run on his only carry of the game staked the Knights (8-4, 5-3) to a 7-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first quarter. McClain answered with a 5-yard TD run on the final play of the quarter to knot the score at 7. UCF used Mikey Keene’s 7-yard scoring strike to Brandon Johnson with 11 seconds left before halftime to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room.