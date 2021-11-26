Wake Forest plays Boston College for spot in ACC title game
By The Associated Press
Wake Forest needs to beat Boston College to earn a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. The Demon Deacons blew one chance to clinch the Atlantic Division when they lost to Clemson last week. Now they have another chance against a BC team that is coming off a loss to Florida State. If Wake Forest loses, either Clemson or North Carolina State would advance to the conference championship game to play Pittsburgh.