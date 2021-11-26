Wake Forest signs Clawson to long-term contract extension

By AARON BEARD

Wake Forest has signed football coach Dave Clawson to what it calls a long-term contract extension after Clawson guided the No. 21 Demon Deacons a historically successful season. The school announced the deal Friday night. It comes a day before Wake Forest plays at Boston College with a chance to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division title and a trip to the league championship game in Charlotte. The private university didn’t release specific financial terms or deal length to keep Clawson. The coach had been discussed as a possible candidate for open jobs in the country.