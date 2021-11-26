Wisconsin aims for another Big Ten West title vs. Minnesota

By The Associated Press

Wisconsin plays at Minnesota on Saturday with the Big Ten West Division title on the line. The Badgers are 18th in the Associated Press poll and 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Wisconsin will go to the conference championship game for the seventh time in 11 years with a win. The Badgers have won 16 of the last 17 matchups with Minnesota. The last time the Gophers hoisted Paul Bunyan’s Axe at home was 2003. Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen has topped the 100-yard rushing mark in each of the last seven games. The Badgers have won all of those.