Berreiter wins women’s World Cup luge race in Russia

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Anna Berreiter of Germany got the win in a women’s World Cup luge race. Kendija Aparjode of Latvia was second, and Viktoriia Demchenko of Russia was third. This is the first time since 2015-16 that the first six medals of the World Cup women’s luge season have gone to six different sliders. For the U.S., Summer Britcher was 10th and Ashley Farquharson finished 12th. In doubles, Latvian brothers Andris Šics and Juris Šics got their first win of the season. Russia was second and Germany got third. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman led the U.S. with an 11th-place finish.