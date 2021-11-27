Bradley Beal scores 26 points, Wizards beat Mavs 120-114

DALLAS (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Kyle Kuzma scored 10 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored the clinching four points in the closing seconds as the Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114 on Saturday night. Caldwell-Pope finished with 16 points. Daniel Gafford added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Doncic had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who lost for only the second time in eight home games.