Buchanan’s 3TDs carry Army past Liberty 31-16

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Jakobi Buchanan ran for three touchdowns and Christian Anderson threw for a score and Army beat Liberty 31-16. After Liberty turned it over on downs in five plays to start the game, Cole Talley kicked a 26-yard field goal to give Army a 3-0 lead. The Black Knights followed up defensively when Bo Nicolas-Paul intercepted Max Morgan. On Army’s ensuing drive, Anderson threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Braheam Murphy for a 10-0 advantage just before the end of the first quarter. Malik Willis threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Noah Frith for Liberty’s first touchdown of the day with 4:35 left in the third.