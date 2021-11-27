Cordeiro leads Hawaii past Wyoming 38-14

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Hawaii became bowl-eligible with a 38-14 victory over Wyoming. Cordeiro completed 19 of 31 passes for 323 yards with one interception. He was the game’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 14 carries. Calvin Turner Jr. caught five passes for 90 yards and Steven Fiso had two TD receptions for the Warriors. Cordeiro threw all three of his TD passes in the first half. Hawaii scored the game’s first 24 points, then Cordeiro hit Jared Smart for a 50-yard touchdown and a 31-7 halftime lead.