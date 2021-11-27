Skip to Content
Kent State holds off Miami (Ohio) 48-47 in OT, wins MAC East

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum scored from the 1 on a misdirection play in overtime, and Montre Miller broke up a two-point conversion pass to preserve the one-point win as Kent State held off Miami (Ohio) 48-47 to earn a spot in the Mid-American Conference championship game. The win, played in swirling snow flurries, lofted Kent State to the MAC East title and set up a tilt against MAC West champion, Northern Illinois, Saturday in Detroit. Brett Gabbert threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns for the RedHawks and lofted a pretty rainbow to Jalen Walker at the front of the end zone on Miami (Ohio) first play of overtime. Gabbert’s conversion pass was batted down.

