Kings knock off Senators 4-2 to halt losing streak at 5

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored twice to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal and Arthur Kaliyev also scored to help the Kings end a five-game losing streak. Cal Petersen made 30 saves, and Anze Kopitar had three assists. Connor Brown and Michael Del Zotto scored, but the Senators lost their fifth straight game. Los Angeles had to withstand a five-minute power play in the third after Brendan Lemieux received a match penalty during a confrontation with Brady Tkachuk, who indicated that Lemieux bit him on the hand.