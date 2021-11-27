Maupay squanders chances, Brighton held 0-0 by Leeds in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tariq Lamptey kept setting up chances for Brighton and his teammates kept missing them. Neal Maupay was the biggest culprit in the 0-0 draw at home to Leeds in the English Premier League. Lamptey is back fit after nine months out injured and the former Chelsea right back was a constant danger with his pace and delivery. He created five opportunities in the first half alone at Amex Stadium. Maupay squandered two of them by shooting over from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy and then volleying wide at the near post. The French striker was starting after three straight games on the bench but trudged off after being substituted in the 68th.