Newcastle still winless in EPL after 2-0 loss at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle’s winless start to the Premier League season has extended to 13 games after a 2-0 loss at Arsenal. Bukayo Saka and the player who replaced him as a substitute, Gabriel Martinelli, scored goals in the second half to consign last-place Newcastle to a seventh loss of the season. Arsenal stayed in fifth place but is now level on points with fourth-place West Ham as the team continues its recovery from losing its opening three games of the season. Saka ran onto a deft pass from left back Nuno Tavares to score in the 56th minute. Saka came off injured in the 64th and was replaced by Martinelli. The 20-year-old Brazilian scored within two minutes.