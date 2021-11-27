No. 11 Oregon beats Oregon State, will play for Pac-12 title

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score, and No. 11 Oregon beat Oregon State 38-29 to win the Pac-12 North Division and claim a spot in the league’s championship game. The Ducks will face No. 16 Utah for the conference championship in Las Vegas on Friday. Oregon was blown out by Utah last week. Oregon extended its home winning streak to 19 games, including 15 conference games. Washington State needed the Beavers to beat the Ducks to claim the division.