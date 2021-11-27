No. 13 Iowa State women bury Penn State with 18 3-pointers

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Aubrey Joens scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, older sister Ashley Joens had 13 points and No. 13 Iowa State made 18 3-pointers in a 93-59 rout of Penn State at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Iowa State made 10 3-pointers in the first half. In one stretch of the first quarter the Cyclones had a 12-0 run _ all on 3-pointers as Aubrey Joens made two and Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski made one each. Iowa State led 24-10 after the first quarter and 45-28 at halftime.