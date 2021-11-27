Purdue takes back Old Oaken Bucket with 44-7 rout of Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw four touchdown passes and Zander Horvath ran for another as Purdue routed Indiana 44-7. It’s the first time the Boilermakers have won the Old Oaken Bucket since 2018. Purdue has won four of five to post its highest single-season victory total, eight, since 2006. Indiana lost its final eight games and completed its first winless season in league play since 2011. Purdue took a 17-7 halftime lead and O’Connell sealed the win with two TD passes on Purdue’s first two series of the second half.