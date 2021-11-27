Purdue women beat No. 17 Florida State at St. Pete Showcase

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cassidy Hardin made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, Madison Layden added four 3-pointers and 16 points, and Purdue beat No. 17 Florida State 66-61 at the St. Pete Showcase. It was Purdue’s first win over a ranked team since 2019. Ra Shaya Kyle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue. Jeanae Terry added eight points with 10 assists. Purdue was 12 of 33 from distance. Kyle scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter, the last by spinning past her defender for a layup with 31 seconds left for a 64-61 lead.