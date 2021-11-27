Steelers’ DB Haden out vs. Bengals; Ebron heads to IR

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will miss his team’s visit to Cincinnati due to a sprained foot. The club had initially listed Haden as questionable before ruling him out. Haden injured the foot during a 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions on Nov. 14 and did not play during a loss on the road at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers also placed tight end Eric Ebron and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve after both were hurt against the Chargers. Ebron is dealing with a knee injury while Hassenauer has a pectoral issue.