Titans place wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve. Brown already had been declared out for Sunday’s game against New England after he sustained a chest injury during last weekend’s loss to Houston. Now he will be out at least until Dec. 23 and becomes the 17th player currently on IR for Tennessee. He is the Titans’ leading receiver with 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Julio Jones went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Nov. 13.