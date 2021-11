CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dimitrius Underwood’s tip-in off John Meeks’ missed layup as time expired led Charleston to a 68-66 win over Chattanooga. Reyne Smith finished with 18 points for the Cougars, Meeks and Underwood each scored 12 and Fah’mir Ali 10. Silvio De Sousa scored a career-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Mocs whose five-game win streak came to an end.