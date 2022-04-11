‘Almost impossible’: Tuchel still down on Chelsea’s hopes

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Thomas Tuchel’s stance on Chelsea’s hopes of advancing to the Champions League semifinals might be softening even if it is only slightly. Tuchel dismissed his team’s chances of overturning last week’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge. Now the German coach says it is “almost impossible” for Chelsea to keep alive its title defense heading into Tuesday’s second leg but that “it’s worth trying.” Tuchel says Chelsea’s main advantage over Madrid is the superior physicality and energy of its players but believes that has been diluted this season by playing plenty of games.