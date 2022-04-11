Florida big man, leading scorer Castleton back for 5th year

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida big man Colin Castleton is returning for a fifth season. It’s a huge boost for new coach Todd Golden. Castleton led the Gators in scoring and rebounding last season. The 6-foot-11 forward from nearby DeLand averaged 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds despite playing nearly the final dozen games with a torn labrum that will require surgery. He also finished second in the Southeastern Conference with 62 blocked shots. He thanked “everyone who helped me make this decision” and added: “Everyone’s process is different, and I’m adding another chapter to mine.”