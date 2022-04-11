Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have fired Frank Vogel. The championship-winning head coach is the first member of the organization to take the fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. Vogel was fired exactly 18 months after he led the Lakers to the franchise’s 17th title in his first season in charge. Almost nothing went right in the ensuing two seasons for the rosters assembled by general manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel. The former Orlando and Indiana coach went 126-98 in his three seasons running the Lakers. Los Angeles finished 33-49 this year and missed the playoffs.