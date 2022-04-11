Lerner family exploring selling MLB’s Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Lerner family that has owned the Washington Nationals since 2006 is exploring the possibility of selling the Major League Baseball franchise. Manager Dave Martinez says Mark Lerner called him to deliver the news. Lerner in recent years had said the family would never sell the team. The Lerners hiring a firm to find potential investors to buy part or all of the Nationals was first reported by the Washington Post. Forbes valued the team at $2 billion. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020 for $2.4 billion.