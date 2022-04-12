Alabama signs Ohio transfer point guard Mark Sears

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Ohio point guard Mark Sears has transferred to Alabama after averaging nearly 20 points a game last season. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats announced the signing of Sears. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference performer who was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given to the nation’s top player at a mid-major program. Sears averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season. A native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, he shot 40.8% from 3-point range and 88.5% from the free throw line.