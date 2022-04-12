Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will go on trial charged with fraud and other offenses in June. Switzerland’s federal criminal court says the trial will be heard before a panel of three judges on 11 days during June 8 to 22. The trial will begin more than 6 ½ years after criminal proceedings were opened against Blatter. He authorized FIFA in 2011 to make a payment of 2 million Swiss francs to Platini. The 86-year-old Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing. They cite a verbal agreement for the money to be paid eventually.