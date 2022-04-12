Devers singles through shift, lifts Red Sox over Tigers 5-3

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Rafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Boston Red Sox overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Garrett Whitlock (1-0) pitched four hitless innings to win in his first appearance since the Red Sox announced his $18.75 million, four-year contract on Sunday. Hirokazu Sawamura also got two outs in hitless relief of starter Rich Hill, who allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Boston, which has not been above .500, improved to 2-3.