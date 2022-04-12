Hayes excited about Pirates after getting $70M, 6-year deal

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates’ streak of last-place finishes did not deter Ke’Bryan Hayes from making a long-term commitment, The 25-year-old third baseman’s $70 million, eight-year contract was announced before Pittsburgh’s home opener against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes, a son of former major leaguer Charlie Hayes and a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, gets salaries of $10 million each in 2022 and 2023, $7 million apiece in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027. and $8 million each in 2028 and 2029. The Pirates have a $12 million option for 2030 with a $6 million buyout.