LEADING OFF: Rodríguez faces former team, Kwan keeps going

Detroit Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodríguez gets a look at his former teammates when he pitches against Boston at Comerica Park. Rodriguez was 64-39 in six seasons with Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox before signing a $77 million, five-year contract with Detroit as a free agent. The 29-year-old Rodriguez gave up three runs and four hits in four innings against the White Sox in his Detroit debut. Also, Guardians rookie Steven Kwan faces Cincinnati. The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly Tuesday in a 10-5 win at Cincinnati. Kwan is batting 10 for 15 since making his debut on opening day. He has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.