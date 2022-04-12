Poll: Title IX a mystery for high school students, parents

By KARA NEWHOUSE / Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — An Ipsos poll shows that 50 years after Title IX was passed to ensure gender equity in education that students ages 12-17 and their parents know little about the law. The poll was done for the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland in March. It found people overwhelmingly believe boys and girls should be treated equally but most did not know if their school had a procedure to handle Title IX complaints. The law relies on parents and students to report violations.