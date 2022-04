MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the CONCACAF Champions League final. Pumas will face the winner of the other two-legged semifinal on Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and NYCFC. The Sounders won the opener at home, 3-1. It will be Pumas’ first Champions League final and first continental final since 2005.