Reds president to fans: `Where are you going to go?’

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds President Phil Castellini appeared to tell fans they had no choice other than to accept the team’s pared-down roster, then apologized hours later. Phil Castellini, also the team’s chief operating officer, is the son of Reds chief executive officer Bob Castellini, the team’s controlling owner since January 2006. Speaking Tuesday on WLW radio before the team’s home opener, Phil Castellini was asked why should a fan maintain trust in him? “Well, where are you going to go? Let’s start there. I mean, sell the team to who?”