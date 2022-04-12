Saint Peter’s hires Mason to replace Holloway

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Saint Peter’s has hired Jersey City native Bashir Mason to replace Shaheen Holloway as the coach of the Peacocks. Holloway left Saint Peter’s a day after his team was eliminated in the Elite Eight by national runner-up North Carolina to return to Seton Hall, his alma mater. Saint Peter’s was the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. This is also a homecoming for Mason, who spent the past 10 years at nearby Wagner College in Staten Island. Athletic director Rachelle Paul announced the hiring on Tuesday without giving details of the contract to coach at the small Jesuit university.