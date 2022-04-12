Seiya Suzuki’s 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh 2-1, spoiling the Pirates’ home opener. Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month. Smyly permitted three hits and walked none in his Cubs debut. The left-hander agreed to a one-year contract last month.