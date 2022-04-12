Tarasenko scores twice, Blues push past ailing Bruins 4-2

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2. Torey Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth straight victory. Ville Husso had 39 saves to win his fifth straight start. Robert Thomas added his 48th assist of the season, extending his career-best point streak to 10 games. Boston (45-23-5) has lost three of its last four since winning three straight. Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season and rookie Marc McLaughlin had his second career goal. Jeremy Swayman finished with 26 saves.