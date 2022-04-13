Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan’s Nazi salute

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid won’t have to close a section of its stadium for the Champions League game against Manchester City after a court blocked UEFA’s punishment for Nazi salutes by a fan. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced its interim ruling in Atlético’s favor hours before Atlético hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals and will allow about 5,000 ticket-holders to retain their seats. Atlético had appealed to challenge a UEFA decision Monday that ordered the club to close a part of its 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as punishment for “discriminatory behavior” at the first leg in Manchester. CAS cited “serious repercussions to local security” to enforce the seats closure at such short notice.