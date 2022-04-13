Brewers use Burnes’ pitching, 2-run 9th to beat Orioles 4-2

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kolten Wong tripled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers squeezed past the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 after blowing a two-run lead in the eighth. The Brewers received a sparkling performance from Corbin Burnes, who flashed the form that earned him last year’s NL Cy Young Award. Burnes failed to get the win despite throwing seven shutout innings. He gave up three hits, struck out eight and walked one. The shaggy-haired righty left with a 2-0 lead, but Baltimore tied it in the eighth against Devin Williams. Milwaukee countered in the ninth to take the deciding game of the series.