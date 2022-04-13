Fresh off Nashville scoring mark, Josi chasing down Leetch

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville captain Roman Josi finally has chased down Paul Kariya for the Predators’ single-season scoring record. Next up is Brian Leetch, someone who might be much tougher to catch. Josi has 87 points to top the mark of 85 set by Kariya in 2005-06. Josi has nine games remaining to become the first NHL defenseman to reach the 100-point mark in three decades. Leetch is the last defenseman to reach that mark with 102 points to win his first of two Norris Trophy awards. Josi already has the most by an NHL defenseman since Ray Bourque and Sergei Zubov in 1993-94.