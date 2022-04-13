Jaguars LT Robinson signs 1-year, $16.7M franchise tender

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson has signed his franchise tender that guarantees him $16.7 million this season. General manager Trent Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson have said repeatedly they hope to sign Robinson to a long-term deal. The former Alabama standout has started 61 games over five seasons since Jacksonville drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2017. But he’s been far from one of the league’s best blind-side protectors.