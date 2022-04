MONACO (AP) — Sebastian Korda has beaten Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Monte Carlo Masters to reach the third round of the clay-court season opener in Monaco. Both players struggled with their serve in the decider after each took a set in a tiebreaker. The 21-year-old Korda will next face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz who advanced by beating Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.