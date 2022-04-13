Timbers, Thorns come together for charity game

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League are joining forces for a charity match to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine. Proceeds from the April 27 match will go to UNICEF and the clubs will match donations up to $100,000. Tickets will be free with a suggested donation. Timbers midfielder Diego Chara and Thorns defender Kelli Hubly will captain one team, while Thorns captain Christine Sinclair and Sebastian Blanco will lead the other.