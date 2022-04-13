White Sox RHP Lance Lynn feeling good after knee surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn thinks he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from right knee surgery. Lynn was pulled from his final start of spring training with right knee discomfort — one of a series of injuries for the reigning AL Central champions already this season. Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season in his first year in Chicago. Lynn provided an update on his recovery before Chicago’s game against Seattle.