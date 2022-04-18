Skip to Content
Canucks beat Stars 6-2, extend winning streak to 6 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars. Brock Boeser and Jason Dickinson each had a goal and two assists for the Canucks. Vasily Podkolzin and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists. Roope Hintz had two goals for Dallas, including a short-handed score in the second period. Thatcher Demko stopped 28 of 30 shots for Vancouver, which swept the three-game season series against Dallas. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 15 of 19 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Scott Wedgewood had 10 saves in relief.

