Doncic making progress, but out for Mavs in Game 2 vs Jazz

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is out again for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Utah Jazz. Mavs coach Jason Kidd said before Monday night’s game that the young superstar is continuing to make progress in his recovery from a strained left calf. But he’s still not ready to play. Doncic got hurt in the regular-season finale. The Mavericks lost Game 1 against the Jazz without him on Saturday. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night in Utah.