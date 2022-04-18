Polanco HR, 4 RBIs; Twins beat Red Sox 8-3 on Patriots’ Day

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox 8-3 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game. The game started at 11:11 a.m. EDT, played in conjunction with the 126th Boston Marathon, which ended about one mile from Fenway Park. Polanco added a two-run single in a four-run eighth and Gio Urshela had three singles for the Twins, who won the final two games of the series for a four-game split. Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer and Xander Bogaerts had three hits with an RBI.