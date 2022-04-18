Suzuki extends hitting streak to 9, Cubs beat cold Rays 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Seiya Suzuki extended his hitting streak to nine games, tying Akinori Iwamura for the longest by a Japanese-born player at the start of a major league career, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on a cold night. Suzuki singled to left leading off the fourth inning, matching the mark that Iwamura set with the Rays in 2007 and tying Andy Pafko’s record for a Cubs player at the start of his career, set in 1943. Suzuki was thrown out by left fielder Randy Arozarena trying to stretch his hit to a double.